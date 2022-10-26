European Union brings relief to the victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan [EN/KY/RU]

The European Union is providing over 211,000 EUR in humanitarian funding in response to the armed conflict that marred the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in mid-September. The aid will contribute to support people in some of the worst affected areas in Batken region.

Bishkek, 26 October 2022 – The European Union is providing over 211,000 EUR in humanitarian funding in response to the armed conflict that marred the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in mid-September. The aid will contribute to support people in some of the worst affected areas in Batken region.

The EU funding supports the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan (RCSK) in distributing much-needed cash grants to enable affected families in both countries – especially those who lost their homes. Other assistance, including health and hygiene promotion activities, hygiene products and psychological support, will also be provided.

The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), as well as the the Programmatic Partnership with IFRC to provide effective and adapted local response to communities in need.

