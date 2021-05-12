Erenler Sofrası is in Kyrgyzstan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided food and hygiene supplies for 500 needy families in cooperation with the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Health and Social Development.

500 food packages containing oil, sugar, flour, tea, rice, pasta, date, biscuit, medical mask and antiseptics were distributed in the city of Talas during the handover ceremony which was attended by Dastan Cumabekov, who used to be the Speaker of the Parliament in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan and now serves as a Member of the Parliament.

In his speech, MP Dastan Cumabekov expressed his gratitude for the help that has been provided during Ramadan and stated his hope that the cooperation opportunities with TİKA would be improved.

TİKA's "Erenler Sofrası" concept was explained.

At the distribution area, banners in both Turkish and Russian were held up with the words "Come, let us all be friends for once, let us make life easy on us, let us love and be loved, the earth shall be left to no one" by Yunus Emre, "Keep your hand, table, door open" by Ahi Evran, and "Let's be one, united, great and strong" by Haji Bektash Veli.

Having explained the text on the banners one by one due to the concept of TİKA this year, TİKA’s Bishkek Coordinator stated that the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey declared 2021 as the Year of Yunus Emre and Turkish Language, the Year of Haji Bektash Veli and the Year of Ahi Evran. Usta recorded that TİKA has decided on the "Erenler Sofrası" concept in memory of Yunus Emre, Haji Bektash Veli and Ahi Evran, historic figures of Anatolia.

Having expressed his joy to share the support of the Turkish people with the people of Kyrgyzstan, Usta stated that TİKA would be sharing the support of the Turkish people with 87 countries during Ramadan without discrimination of any kind based on any language, religion or race. As part of this project, TİKA distributed a total of 3,500 food packages in Kyrgyzstan during the month of Ramadan.