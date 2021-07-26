Сenter for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR): Republic of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyz Republic Emergency Operations Briefings as of 21 July 2021 [EN/RU]

(Excerpt)

INFORMATION

Kyrgyz Republic

- STORM WARNING:

In most of the territory of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions, in some areas of Talas, Batken regions, in the foothill and mountainous regions of Chui, the region there are intermittent rains, thunderstorms, in the valley zone of the Chui region without precipitation. In some areas of the Issyk-Kul region, precipitation is intense. West wind 4-9 m / s.

HIGH-PROFILE GLOBAL AND REGIONAL SCALE DISASTERS

- NATURAL DISASTERS:

- Mudflow:

Suzak region: 2021 July 2021 at about 17:00 o'clock due to the past heavy rain, mudflows descended, as a result, the mudflow carried away the girl born in 2015. M.A. and flooded the courtyards of residential buildings in the village of Dostuk a / a Suzak and the village of Chaggyr-Tash a / a Kara-Darya. In addition, the Suzak-Kara-Darya highway was flooded. Batken region, Leilek district: on July 19, 2021, at about 5:30 pm, due to the past heavy rain, mudflows descended, as a result, flooded the courtyards of residential buildings, on-farm roads, canals, and / a Katran in the villages of Katran, Kozu-Baghlan, as well as in the village of Ak-Terek, a / a Leilek, in the villages of Toguz-Bulak, Aikol, a / a Toguz-Bulak and in the villages of Golbo, Chymgen in the city of Isfana.

- Earthquake:

On July 20, 2021, at 06:15, an earthquake with a force of 2.5 at the epicenter was registered in the Osh region. The tremors of the earthquake were felt in the village of Bor-Dobo, Alay region. As a result of the earthquake, there are no casualties or destructions. On July 21, 2021, at 04:30 o'clock, an earthquake with a force of 3.5 points at the epicenter was registered in the Jalal-Abad region. The earthquake shocks were felt in the villages of Arkyt, Kyzyl-Kol, Chat, Aksy region. As a result of the earthquake, there are no casualties or destructions.

- MAN-MADE DISASTERS: not registered.