Emergency Grant Aid in response to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Kyrgyz Republic

On October 28, the Government of Japan decided to provide Emergency Grant Aid of USD 1 million to the Kyrgyz Republic in response to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Kyrgyz Republic caused by the clashes that occurred around the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

This Emergency Grand Aid will allow the implementation of humanitarian assistance activities through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in areas such as food, shelter and non-food items, as well as protection. Japan hopes that this assistance will contribute to overcoming the hardship faced by the people of the Kyrgyz Republic, with whom Japan has long-standing and amicable relations.

