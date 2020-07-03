Disaster Response Coordination Unit - Kyrgyzstan: COVID-19 response Weekly situation update (26 June 2020)

Situation Update

On 18 March 2020 the first three cases were recorded in the Kyrgyz Republic that were detected among those, who returned from Umra pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. Kyrgyzstan’s Security Council recommended the state of emergency on 22 March, and the Government subsequently imposed stricter measures, placing checkpoints in every region and city, and shutting down facilities (cafes, cinemas, shopping malls, and other entertainment places), leaving only grocery stores, food markets, pharmacies, and medical facilities.

As of 26 June 2020, 4,2049 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Kyrgyz Republic and 43 deaths. Number of laboratory test in the last day – 4,212 . The number of contacts with laboratory-confirmed patients with covid-19 is 16,985. There is no updated sex and age disaggregated information.

The emergency state was expired on 10 May, but it was decided to leave the emergency regime and quarantine in Bishkek and Osh cities, in At-Bashi district of the Naryn region and in the rural district of Kanysh-Kiya Chatkal district of the Jalal-Abad region.

On 25 June, the Shtab issued a resolution stating that starting from 27 June the activities of public transport and taxi in Bishkek will be suspended weekly on Saturday and Sunday.