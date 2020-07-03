Disaster Response Coordination Unit - Kyrgyzstan: COVID-19 response Weekly situation update (3 July 2020)

Situation Update

On 18 March 2020 the first three cases were recorded in the Kyrgyz Republic that were detected among those, who returned from Umra pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. Kyrgyzstan’s Security Council recommended the state of emergency on 22 March, and the Government subsequently imposed stricter measures, placing checkpoints in every region and city, and shutting down facilities (cafes, cinemas, shopping malls, and other entertainment places), leaving only grocery stores, food markets, pharmacies, and medical facilities.

As of 3 July 2020, 6,767 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Kyrgyz Republic and 76 deaths. Among patients with confirmed cases 3,446 (51%) -female, 3,321 (49%) -male. Number of laboratory test in the last day – 2,955 . The number of contacts with laboratory-confirmed patients with covid-19 is 23,019.

There is rapid increase of pneumonia cases (negative COVID-19). As of July 3, the number of patients with community-acquired pneumonia (negative COVID-19) who are in hospitals is 1724 people. 112 people are in intensive care, 337 are in serious condition. 23 people died from pneumonia last day. In total, 120 people have died since March, of which 66 in the last 5 days.

Government introduced stricter regime in Bishkek and Chui oblast. On the territory of the city of Bishkek, the following operation mode is established: public passenger transport will work on weekdays from 07.00 to 10.00 and from 17.00 to 21.00, and will not run on Saturdays and Sundays; cafes, restaurants, catering points are allowed to work only from 10.00 in the morning until 20.00 in the evening; supermarkets, shopping centers should change their opening hours daily from 9.00 a.m. to 8 p.m. All markets in the city will operate daily from 5.00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following activities are prohibited: bike rental points, playgrounds and trampolines, nightclubs, bars, karaoke clubs and other entertainment venues regardless of the number of visitors, children's entertainment venues, football fields and playgrounds. City Hall restricts visits to parks, squares, boulevards, squares and other places of mass concentration and recreation of people.