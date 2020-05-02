Disaster Response Coordination Unit - Kyrgyzstan: COVID-19 response Weekly situation update (1 May 2020)

Situation Update

On 18 March 2020 the first three cases were recorded in the Kyrgyz Republic that were detected among those, who returned from Umra pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. Kyrgyzstan’s Security Council recommended the state of emergency on 22 March, and the Government subsequently imposed stricter measures, placing checkpoints in every region and city, and shutting down facilities (cafes, cinemas, shopping malls, and other entertainment places), leaving only grocery stores, food markets, pharmacies, and medical facilities.

As of 1 May, 756 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Kyrgyz Republic and 8 deaths. 26% of confirmed cases in KGZ were among health workers. Please also see in the table age disaggregation among the confirmed cases as of 30 April 2020.

From 1 May 2020, in a state of emergency, economic activity is allowed in the following areas: industry and production, construction, vehicle repair and maintenance services, private and public notary services, trade (online stores, wholesale and supply of building materials, except wholesale and supply of fabrics and accessories, with the exception of markets, auto parts stores, hairdressing and salon services, transport services organized by taxis (when landing no more than 2 people).

From 11 May 2020, in a state of emergency, economic activity is allowed: microfinance organizations, insurance companies, real estate agencies, travel agencies, plumbing, electrical and carpentry, repair of household appliances, machinery, apparatus and equipment, dry cleaning and cleaning, shops and building materials markets, auto parts markets, markets of fabrics, accessories and other accessories for the clothing and leather industries, public transport, namely, passenger transport by bus and trolleybus, with the exception of minibuses.

For employees of permitted activities, passes will be required, which will be issued by the commandant in the prescribed manner through the portal 1312.tunduk.kg.