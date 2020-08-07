Disaster Response Coordination Unit - Kyrgyzstan: COVID-19 response Weekly situation update (7 August 2020)

Situation Update

On 18 March 2020 the first three cases were recorded in the Kyrgyz Republic that were detected among those, who returned from Umra pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. Kyrgyzstan’s Security Council recommended the state of emergency on 22 March, and the Government subsequently imposed stricter measures, placing checkpoints in every region and city, and shutting down facilities (cafes, cinemas, shopping malls, and other entertainment places), leaving only grocery stores, food markets, pharmacies, and medical facilities. Over the following weeks, the number of confirmed cases increased slowly by single-digit or lower double-digit figures per day. Strict quarantine ended in mid-May and facilities started to work. Since mid-June 2020, the daily rate of new cases and death rate have significantly increased. As of 7 August 2020, 39,162 cases of of COVID-19 U07.1 1and U07.2 2 have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, of which 30,764 have recovered. 1,451 deaths have been registered. According Shtab as of 6 August, the number of patients who are in hospitals is 7,165 people. The total number of medical staff diagnosed with COVID-19 is 2,928 cases, of which 7 medical workers have recovered per day. In total, 2,025 medical workers have recovered.

Since 3 August, the work of some economic entities has been resumed, and the operating mode of public transport in Bishkek has been changed. Now buses, trolleybuses and minibuses operate from 7 to 11 am and from 2 pm to 11 pm with the obligatory disinfection and suspension of activities on weekends. Cafes and restaurants, as well as other catering outlets, are open from 7 am to 10 pm, food delivery services are allowed to work with strict observance of sanitary standards, takeaway food without time limits. The capital markets work the same way - every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a unified approach to the treatment of manifestations of coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Health issued an order according to which community-acquired pneumonia without PCR confirmation, but with clinical manifestations of viral etiology, belongs to the U07.2 code, thus statistically cases of community-acquired pneumonia are considered a manifestation of COVID-19.