Disaster Response Coordination Unit - Kyrgyzstan: COVID-19 response Weekly situation update (17 July 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

On 18 March 2020 the first three cases were recorded in the Kyrgyz Republic that were detected among those, who returned from Umra pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. Kyrgyzstan’s Security Council recommended the state of emergency on 22 March, and the Government subsequently imposed stricter measures, placing checkpoints in every region and city, and shutting down facilities (cafes, cinemas, shopping malls, and other entertainment places), leaving only grocery stores, food markets, pharmacies, and medical facilities.

For a unified approach to the treatment of manifestations of coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Health issued an order according to which community-acquired pneumonia without PCR confirmation, but with clinical manifestations of viral etiology, belongs to the U07.2 code, thus statistically cases of community-acquired pneumonia are considered a manifestation of COVID-19.

As of 17 July 2020, 23,783 cases of COVID-19 U07.1 and U07.2 have been confirmed in the Kyrgyz Republic and 785 deaths.