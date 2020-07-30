Disaster Response Coordination Unit - Kyrgyzstan: COVID-19 response Weekly situation update (30 July 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

On 18 March 2020 the first three cases were recorded in the Kyrgyz Republic that were detected among those, who returned from Umra pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. Kyrgyzstan’s Security Council recommended the state of emergency on 22 March, and the Government subsequently imposed stricter measures, placing checkpoints in every region and city, and shutting down facilities (cafes, cinemas, shopping malls, and other entertainment places), leaving only grocery stores, food markets, pharmacies, and medical facilities. Over the following weeks, the number of confirmed cases increased slowly by single-digit or lower double-digit figures per day. Strict quarantine ended in mid-May and facilities started to work. Since mid-June 2020, the daily rate of new cases and death rate have significantly increased. As of 30 July 2020, 35,143 cases of of COVID-19 U07.1 1 and U07.2 2 have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, of which 24,474 have recovered. 1,364 deaths have been registered. According Shtab as of 29 July, the number of patients who are in hospitals is 9,830 people. The total number of medical staff diagnosed with COVID-19 is 2,743 cases, of which 69 medical workers have recovered per day. In total, 1,664 medical workers have recovered.

On 30 July 2020, according to the Decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, a day of mourning will be held throughout the republic in memory of the victims of the COVID-19. As per decision of Government due to COVID-19 situation Kurman Ait Namaz on 31 July will not be held in squares and mosques.

For a unified approach to the treatment of manifestations of coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Health issued an order according to which community-acquired pneumonia without PCR confirmation, but with clinical manifestations of viral etiology, belongs to the U07.2 code, thus statistically cases of community-acquired pneumonia are considered a manifestation of COVID-19.