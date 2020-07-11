Disaster Response Coordination Unit - Kyrgyzstan: COVID-19 response Weekly situation update (10 July 2020)

On 18 March 2020 the first three cases were recorded in the Kyrgyz Republic that were detected among those, who returned from Umra pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. Kyrgyzstan’s Security Council recommended the state of emergency on 22 March, and the Government subsequently imposed stricter measures, placing checkpoints in every region and city, and shutting down facilities (cafes, cinemas, shopping malls, and other entertainment places), leaving only grocery stores, food markets, pharmacies, and medical facilities.

As of 10 July 2020, 9,358 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Kyrgyz Republic and 122 deaths. Among patients with confirmed cases 4,809 (51%) -female, 4,549 (49%) -male.

There is rapid increase of pneumonia cases (negative COVID-19). As of July 10, 40 people died from pneumonia last day. In total, 350 people have died since March.

In all oblasts, on 9 July 2020, the work of public transport carrying passengers on regular intercity bus routes of interregional communication is suspended.