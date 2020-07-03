Disaster Response Coordination Unit - Kyrgyzstan: COVID-19 response Weekly situation update (12 June 2020)

Situation Update

On 18 March 2020 the first three cases were recorded in the Kyrgyz Republic that were detected among those, who returned from Umra pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. Kyrgyzstan’s Security Council recommended the state of emergency on 22 March, and the Government subsequently imposed stricter measures, placing checkpoints in every region and city, and shutting down facilities (cafes, cinemas, shopping malls, and other entertainment places), leaving only grocery stores, food markets, pharmacies, and medical facilities.

As of 12 June 2020, 2,166 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Kyrgyz Republic and 26 deaths. Please also see in the table age disaggregation among the confirmed cases as of 12 June 2020. Out of total confirmed cases: cases among women- 1,122(52%), cases among men – 1,044(48%).

Number of laboratory test in the last day – 2,866 . The number of contacts with laboratory-confirmed patients with covid-19 is 9,272 and 1,693 people are on observation.

The emergency state was expired on 10 May, but it was decided to leave the emergency regime and quarantine in Bishkek and Osh cities, in AtBashi district of the Naryn region and in the rural district of Kanysh-Kiya Chatkal district of the Jalal-Abad region.

Starting 1 June following objects resumed their activities: all types of activities for the production and sale of consumer goods and food products, consumer services, auditing and consulting companies; advertising agencies; tourist and recreational facilities (holiday homes, pensions, historical sites, etc.), subject to movement by personal cars.

On 8 June domestic scheduled flights were resumed. Restrictions on visiting religious institutions - mosques, churches, prayers were removed. On 12 June the Shtab stated in the meeting that public transport, taxis, cafes and restaurants, retail space will be closed for violation of sanitary rules. International flights are scheduled to resume based on the decision of Shtab.