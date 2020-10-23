Disaster Response Coordination Unit - Kyrgyzstan: COVID-19 response Bi-monthly situation update (23 October 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

On 18 March 2020 the first three cases were recorded in the Kyrgyz Republic that were detected among those, who returned from Umra pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. Kyrgyzstan’s Security Council recommended the state of emergency on 22 March, and the Government subsequently imposed stricter measures, placing checkpoints in every region and city, and shutting down facilities (cafes, cinemas, shopping malls, and other entertainment places), leaving only grocery stores, food markets, pharmacies, and medical facilities. Over the following weeks, the number of confirmed cases increased slowly by single-digit or lower double-digit figures per day. Strict quarantine ended in mid-May and facilities started to work. As of 23 October 2020, 54,588 cases of COVID-19 U07.1 1and U07.2 2 have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, of which 47,050 have recovered. According to revised statistics by Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic 1,126 deaths have been registered. According Shtab as of 23 October, the number of patients who are in hospitals is 3,139 people. The total number of medical staff diagnosed with COVID-19 is 3,566 cases, of which 7 medical workers have recovered per day. In total, 3,238 medical workers have recovered.