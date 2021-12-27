CESDRR completed the capacity building measures in disaster risk reduction and disaster preparedness in agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2021

Within the Project of FAO in KR “*Capacity building in the field of disaster risk reduction and disaster preparedness in agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic*” during the period from 20 to 23 December 2021 CESDRR organized and conducted several activities:

Training and drills in Ak-Terek Ayil Aimak of Ton District of Issyk-Kul region.

National technical workshop on capacity building in disaster risk reduction and disaster preparedness in agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic.

CESDRR has almost completed essential measures of the Next phase of the Project of FAO in KR and has substantially contributed to the capacity-building in the field of disaster risk reduction and disaster preparedness in agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic for the following issues: