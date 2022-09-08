The Center has launched a project to strengthen the capacity of the canine services of the emergency authorities of the countries of Central Asia [EN/RU]

On September 7, 2022, the grand opening of the competitions in rescue all-around and military triathlon "Kazspas - 2022" was held with the participation of Akim of the Almaty region Sultangaziyev M.E., Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) Tashmatova S.I. and Deputy Director of the Center Aubakirov S.G.

In addition, the leadership of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the ICDO and the Center launched a ten-day master training for the canine services of the emergency departments of the Central Asian countries, organized by the Center with the technical and financial support of the ICDO.

Experienced cynologists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation are invited as trainers.

It is expected that during the master training, 30 canine teams of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, and 2 teams of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, the CoES of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan will undergo theoretical and practical training according to a special program, improve their skills in training service dogs, confirm their professional readiness for search and rescue people in various natural and man-made emergencies.

As a result of the training course, cynologists from the Central Asian countries will receive appropriate international certificates.