Calls between OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Linde and Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

STOCKHOLM, 1 May 2021 — OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde, held phone conversations with Ruslan Kazakbaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan. CiO Linde raised the latest developments on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and expressed concern about the escalation of violence. She expressed her condolences for the loss of lives on both sides and concern for those injured.

Recalling her recent visit to the region, she underlined the importance of regional co-operation and stability in Central Asia and encouraged a renewed political effort to reach sustainable solutions.

“I welcomed the agreement of a ceasefire between the parties, and the political will to resolve the issue with peaceful and diplomatic means respecting for international law” CiO Linde said.

“I call on Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to do their outmost to de-escalate and stabilize the situation and to refrain from further violence”, she also said.

Going forward, CiO Linde underlined the importance of rebuilding trust. This includes preventing spread of hate speech and divisive interethnic rhetoric, efforts to rebuild trust and guaranteeing the protection and safety civilians. She underlined the need for respect for international law.

CiO Linde reiterated the readiness of the OSCE to support the two parties’ efforts to maintain a ceasefire and stabilize the situation in the border region and to work for long-term recovery, in the interests of people on both sides of the border.