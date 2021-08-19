World Humanitarian Day The Human Race

Kuwait 19th of August 2021 – On 19 of August of each year The United Nations likes to remind the world of the humanitarian situation faced by millions of people around the globe as a result of natural disasters and armed conflict. Emphasizing the role of workers and humanitarians who risk their lives to deliver humanitarian aid and humanitarian services to those affected and in need. many staff of the United Nations and local and international humanitarian organizations have been and are still trying to tackle the difficulties and obstacles while performing their duty. The severity and ferocity of these conditions have recently increased, which has made it more difficult for humanitarian institutions to secure entry to their staff safely and to provide aid in many countries. In 2003, The United Nations headquarters in Baghdad was attacked, killing 22 staff members of the United Nations and non-governmental organizations, including the United Nations Special Representative in Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello, and wounding more than 100 people, since then, August 19 has been marked by the general assembly to commemorate World Humanitarian Day.

Each year, World Humanitarian Day focuses on a theme, bringing together partners from across the humanitarian system to advocate for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, and for the safety and security of aid workers. This year, the United Nations Secretary General Representative, the Resident Coordinator in Kuwait and the United Nations Country Team invites the local communities to join the global event highlighting the immediate human cost of the climate crisis, under the theme “The Human Race” and how it is affecting the humanitarian and aid workers in delivering the needed assistance to those effected.

The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres stated that “The climate emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win”

The United Nations secretary general Representative and Resident Coordinator in Kuwait, Dr. Tarek El-Shiekh stated that “ On World Humanitarian Day, the United Nations would like to remind the world that we are caught in a climate emergency which COVID19 pandemic did not slow down, The climate crisis is right before our eyes – from wildfires in Turkey, Algeria, Australia and California, heatwaves in Canada, and floods in Africa and Europe, to severe storms in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Last year Cyclone Amphan in South Asia displaced nearly 5 million people – 2.5 million of them in Bangladesh amid the worst flooding in a decade. Excessive rainfall caused major flooding and landslides across East Africa. The link between increasing global temperatures and extreme weather-related events is clear: Last year was one of the warmest on record; the last decade was the warmest on record. We live in a world where the average global temperature is already 1.2°C warmer than the pre-industrial (1850-1900) level. We are headed for a catastrophic temperature rise of 3 to 5°C this century. And Last year alone, 12 of the 20 countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change had an inter-agency humanitarian appeal and are suffering from conflict. This has a chain effect on famine, conflict, and the most effected of these changes are women and girls.

“The climate emergency is wreaking havoc across the world at a scale that the humanitarian community and people on the front lines cannot manage, and the Arab World is no exception. In addition to the humanitarian crises resulting from the several conflicts in the region, serious water scarcity is facing countries like Iraq, Syria and Egypt among others. Lack of access to water threatens current levels of food insecurity and may to public health. Wild fires in Syria, Lebanon, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco are resulting in deaths and injuries. In Yemen, bee keeping is seriously hit by climate change thus livelihoods. This is exactly what brings us to campaign for climate action.” Said Mohammed Zeid Khater, Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Middle East and North Africa. Representative of UNHCR to the State of Kuwait Dr. Samer Haddadin noted “The impacts of climate change are numerous and may both trigger displacement and worsen living conditions or hamper return for those who have already been displaced. Limited natural resources are becoming even scarcer in many parts of the world that host refugees leading to increased risk. Its impact also widens to risk the safety and security of our humanitarian workers who risk their lives amidst hardest conditions to reach people in need.”

It is crucial to invest in building resilience from the ground up, provide access to vaccines for everyone as soon as possible. Kuwait has always been in the forefront of the humanitarian and development assistance around the world, the support provided by the Government of the State of Kuwait to elevate the suffering of the humanitarian crises around the world has been visible internationally, with the recent support Kuwait has been providing to many countries directly (i.e Turkey, Lebanon, Yemen, Greece, Tunisia and India) or in partnership with the united Nations , proves genuine deep rooted commitment of the government of the State of Kuwait to humanitarianism and multilateralism during difficult times yesterday, today and in future.”