Secretary General Receives Kuwait’s Consul General and Permanent Representative to OIC

Jeddah, 12 December 2021

Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, today 12 December 2021 at the General Secretariat, received the Consul General of the State of Kuwait in Jeddah and Permanent Representative to the OIC, Mr Wael Yousef Al-Anzi.

The meeting emphasized the importance of the OIC-Kuwait relations and ways to enhance it. Also discussed were issues of cooperation between the two sides and subjects of common interest. The Secretary General commended the State of Kuwait’s support for the OIC and joint Islamic action.