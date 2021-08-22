Ooredoo Kuwait Pioneers in Human Rights and Sustainable Living

In cooperation with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Day (UN OCHA) and in conjunction with the World Humanitarian Day

Kuwait, Kuwait City: Climate change is a complex and long-term global problem that puts the lives of communities and the most vulnerable people at risk along with exposing them to the loss of their homes and livelihoods. With the continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the nature of human life was affected, as the number of patients and deaths has increased, the unemployment rate increased around the world, in addition to economic disasters and negative effects on the environment. Thus, the climate change crisis has become out of the hands of governments, yet, today we are facing a critical moment that calls for collective collaboration and cohesion of efforts to save those in dire need. This is a race for our planet. For our lives. For our future.

Therefore, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, collaborated with the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) to launch the “The Human Race” campaign, which coincided with the World Humanitarian Day. Hence, the campaign aims to raise public awareness on the need for solidarity with people most affected by the impacts of the climate emergency.

In its part, Ooredoo Kuwait have launched a SMS campaign in which text messages were sent to customers and published awareness posts and messages on its social media pages being a fertile platform that efficiently and effectively contribute to achieving the greatest level of awareness and encourage followers to take an serious role in participating and joining “The Human Race” campaign.

Climate-related disasters, like floods, droughts & heat waves, have doubled in the past 20 years, affecting people in developing countries the most. For #WorldHumanitarianDay, let’s race to place their needs front and centre. Join #TheHumanRace.

