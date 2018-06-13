Kuwait pursues international relief efforts

Kuwait, June 13 (BNA): Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Secretary General Maha Al-Barjas said that volunteer teams are spread in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Yemen, the Philippines, Lebanon, Pakistan and Bangladesh to help those affected by natural or man-made disasters.

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Al-Barjas said that KRCS intensified its efforts and support during the holy month of Ramadan for those affected and needy to alleviate their suffering.

She stressed the importance of highlighting the pioneering role of Kuwait in the humanitarian field.

Al-Barjas noted that Kuwait has sent planes carrying humanitarian aid including food supplies and blankets, mainly aimed at alleviating the difficult living conditions of people who have been hit by the devastating Cyclone Mekunu.

In the Philippines, the KRCS Secretary General said that the society provided ambulances, water tankers and Ramadan food packs to the most vulnerable displaced Marawi families who have been affected by the Mayon volcano.

KRCS delivered food packages to Palestinian refugees living in Lebanon, within the framework of an "Iftar (fast-breaking) campaign with the onset of Muslim holy month of Ramadan."

KRCS also distributed relief aid to the most vulnerable Rohingya refugees in the Cox-Bazar region in Bangladesh, she added.

She thanked the volunteers, Defence Ministry and Foreign Affairs Ministry for their coordination with the society to deliver humanitarian assistance to the needy and affected people across the world.

F.K.N.