13 Jun 2018

Kuwait pursues international relief efforts

Report
from Government of Bahrain
Published on 13 Jun 2018 View Original

Kuwait, June 13 (BNA): Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Secretary General Maha Al-Barjas said that volunteer teams are spread in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Yemen, the Philippines, Lebanon, Pakistan and Bangladesh to help those affected by natural or man-made disasters.

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Al-Barjas said that KRCS intensified its efforts and support during the holy month of Ramadan for those affected and needy to alleviate their suffering.

She stressed the importance of highlighting the pioneering role of Kuwait in the humanitarian field.

Al-Barjas noted that Kuwait has sent planes carrying humanitarian aid including food supplies and blankets, mainly aimed at alleviating the difficult living conditions of people who have been hit by the devastating Cyclone Mekunu.

In the Philippines, the KRCS Secretary General said that the society provided ambulances, water tankers and Ramadan food packs to the most vulnerable displaced Marawi families who have been affected by the Mayon volcano.

KRCS delivered food packages to Palestinian refugees living in Lebanon, within the framework of an "Iftar (fast-breaking) campaign with the onset of Muslim holy month of Ramadan."

KRCS also distributed relief aid to the most vulnerable Rohingya refugees in the Cox-Bazar region in Bangladesh, she added.

She thanked the volunteers, Defence Ministry and Foreign Affairs Ministry for their coordination with the society to deliver humanitarian assistance to the needy and affected people across the world.

F.K.N.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.