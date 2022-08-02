WFP Pacific Country Brief April 2022

Highlights

WFP Pacific Multi-Country Office Annual Country Report (ACR) launch: WFP launched its 2021 ACR in a public event held in Suva, Fiji, and attended by local and regional invitees, including representatives from the Government, diplomatic missions, United Nations agencies, NGOs, the private sector, civil society, and media. The event featured introductory addresses by the Country Director and Representative, and the Deputy Country Director. The event also featured a multimedia presentation of WFP’s portfolio in the region, and technical presentations by activity managers.

• On 6 June, WFP presented its mobile vulnerability analysis and mapping (mVAM) as an evidence-based tool for informing preparedness and anticipatory action, at the Pacific Resilience Partnership - Disaster Risk Financing technical working group meeting.

• On 23 June, the regional Pacific Food Security Cluster held a monthly meeting which included discussions on the drought in Kiribati and the impact of the war in Ukraine on food prices in the Pacific.

• Monitoring of early recovery activities continued across food security, livelihoods, agriculture, and fisheries implemented by national and regional partners in Tonga.

• In response to the drought in Kiribati, WFP is supporting the Kiribati Ministry of Environment, Land and Agriculture Development with technical capacity strengthening and ICT equipment to assist national efforts to assess the impact of the disaster on the population.

• The Pacific Regional Cash Working Group (PRCWG) held its second quarterly meeting of 2022 which included updates on the Tonga emergency, Kiribati drought, PRCWG strategy and the cash working groups from Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea. WFP’ vulnerability analysis and mapping (VAM) team conducted a session for PRCWG members on gap analysis and transfer value calculation.

• On 23 June, the Fiji cash working group held its first meeting of 2022. Key discussion items included the finalization of the paper for the joint Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade-WFP-SPACE (Social Protection Approaches to COVID19: Expert Advice) project, the scale-up of WFP’s parametric insurance pilot (in partnership with the United Nations Capital Development Fund and the Fiji Department of Social Welfare), and a joint WFPUniversity of South Pacific critical markets assessment.

• A tender process is ongoing for a Long- Term Agreement (LTA) with an international freight forwarder and logistics company to support the import and export of emergency relief items being pre-positioned in the Palladium warehouse in Brisbane.

• Work continues with the Fiji National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) on updating the Fiji logistics capacity assessment (LCA) and with Tuvalu authorities and partners on conducting the Tuvalu LCA.

• At the end of June, there were 222 cubic metres of stock remaining in storage at the logistics cluster warehouse in Nadi, on behalf of three agencies – the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, UNFPA,

UNICEF and WHO.