Kiribati government declares state of disaster from drought

The Kiribati government last week declared a state of disaster for the country due to drought. The declaration allows the government to coordinate an international response for those already being impacted, and determine what long-term assistance will be required. Current measures include advice for people to boil or use bottled water, and the provision of one hundred solar distillation units for outer communities to ensure safe drinking water.

This state of disaster follows preceding concern around water in Kiribati with increased salinity and below-normal rainfall. The New Zealand High Commission in Tarawa is working with the Kiribati government to determine additional support required, building on the New Zealand Government’s commitment to repair critical water infrastructure.