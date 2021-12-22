Inequality of Opportunity: Who Are Those Left Behind? | Kiribati

1. INTRODUCTION

The ESCAP Inequality of Opportunity analysis uses two new methodological tools to measure inequality in the distribution of basic services and to identify the furthest behind in the same development areas. In both methods, population groups are defined by common circumstances over which the individual has little or no direct control.

The analysis explores inequality in key areas affecting a person’s life prospects: education, women’s access to sexual or reproductive health, women’s early childbearing, child marriage, justification of violence against women, financial inclusion and Internet use, and children’s nutrition. These opportunities and barriers are covered by specific commitments outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

This report starts by reviewing overall inequality of opportunity levels, situating Kiribati among other countries in the Asia-Pacific region (Section 2). It then zooms into Kiribati to identify the shared circumstances of population groups that are left furthest behind in areas with significant inequality (Section 3).

1.1 The selected variables

In Kiribati, nine opportunities and two barriers are identified where significant inequality prevents people from fulfilling their potential. The variables are selected based on availability in the MICS dataset, their link to SDG indicators and their importance for overall development.

Basic drinking water: Clean water is not only vital for survival, but also for supporting a healthy and productive population. Access to clean water is critical for achieving gender equality and enhancing women’s empowerment, as women usually bear the brunt of collecting clean water.

Basic sanitation: The use of improved facilities that are not shared with other households and where excreta is safely disposed helps to maintain health and increase lifespans. Inequality in basic sanitation threatens human dignity and constitutes a major economic and health burden.

Access to clean fuels: Reliable and affordable energy services are fundamental to everyday life. Equality in access to clean energy increases productivity, reduces health disparities, and bolsters gender equality.

Electricity: Access to electricity underpins several other crucial opportunities, such as Internet use and modern medical treatment. Reliable electricity significantly reduces the burden of domestic labor and creates additional opportunities for entrepreneurship or increased secondary or higher educational attainment.

Internet use: ICTs are indispensable in boosting productivity and economic activity, enabling knowledge and information sharing, and broadening the delivery of services. Inequality in the use of the Internet creates deep divides that are expected to amplify as technology reshapes lives.

Prevalence of women’s attitude towards domestic violence: The acceptance of the use of violence to uphold certain gender roles in society can signal a broader acceptance of violence against women in intimate relationships. These gender roles include whether a woman goes out without telling her husband, whether she neglects the children, she argues with him, she refuses sex with him, or she burns the food.

Demand for family planning satisfied with modern methods: Use of modern contraceptive methods remains the first step towards positive sexual or reproductive health outcomes for all women. Inequality in the use of modern contraceptives renders some women more likely to experience unintended pregnancies, which can result in disability and even death. Tightly spaced births also have significant cognitive and nutritional consequences for children.

Completion of secondary and higher education: Inequality in education matters because more education often results in a better job with higher incomes and a chance to break patterns of poverty and vulnerability. Inequality in access to basic sanitation and clean fuels is also associated with inequality in educational attainment.

Stunting in children under 5 years of age: Inequality among children’s (or pregnant and nursing mothers’) nutrition levels matters because proper nutrition provides the foundation upon which developmental progress is built. As children receive poorer nutrition, they are therefore more likely to be stunted and face cognitive and developmental consequences of malnutrition in the long-term.

Bank account ownership: Owning a bank account encourages saving, enables people to obtain loans and provides a secure channel for payments in the form of remittances, government cash transfer and salaries. Inequality in access to formal financial services amplifies existing divisions in communities and societies.