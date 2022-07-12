Emergency Assistance to the Republic of Kiribati in Response to the Drought

1. Today, July 12, upon the request of the Government of the Republic of Kiribati, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (water purifiers and jerry cans) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the Republic of Kiribati in response to the damages caused by the drought.

2. The Republic of Kiribati is hit by the drought caused by La Nina and severe water shortages continues throughout the country. According to the Government of the Republic of Kiribati, 120,000 people, the entire population in Kiribati have been affected and particularly serious damages were reported, including water contamination to the well water which people depend on for the domestic use on the densely populated island of Tarawa. In response to this, as of June 11, the Government of the Republic of Kiribati declared a Proclamation of a State of Disaster for the severe drought.

3. In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and the Republic of Kiribati, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to the Republic of Kiribati to help people affected by the drought.