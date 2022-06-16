Drought assistance for Kiribati (16 June 2022)

Joint media release with:

The Hon Pat Conroy MP, Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Minister for Defence Industry

Australia will provide an initial $675,000 to assist Kiribati respond to the country’s severe drought.

The funding commitment follows the Kiribati Government’s declaration of a State of Disaster on 13 June.

We are also working closely with New Zealand, Japan, UNICEF and the World Bank to identify needs and gaps for enhanced international support across Kiribati.

Australia will support the installation of 100 solar distillation units in Outer Island communities to convert well water into safe drinking water, and help primary schools ensure water is available for students.

Australia’s funding will support Australian NGOs to work with the Government of Kiribati and local NGOs to help deliver sustainable and inclusive access to drinking water in South Tarawa and the Outer Islands.

Quote attributable to Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Penny Wong:

“As Pacific family members, Australia is standing with Kiribati to meet the challenges of climate change and its impacts.”

Quote attributable to Minister for International Development and the Pacific, the Hon Pat Conroy MP:

“Australia is listening actively and carefully to ensure that we mobilise resources that best support the people of Kiribati.”

Media enquiries