Disaster Risk Reduction in the Republic of Kiribati Status Report 2019

The Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) report provides a latest snapshot of the DRR progress the Republic of Kiribati has achieved under the four priorities of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. It also highlights some of the key challenges surrounding the issue of creating coherence among the key global frameworks at the country level; and makes recommendations for strengthening the overall Disaster Risk Management (DRM) governance by government institutions and other stakeholders at national, sub-national, and local levels.

The findings, interpretations, and conclusions expressed in this document do not necessarily reflect the views of UNDRR or of the United Nations Secretariat, partners, and governments, and are based on the inputs received during consultative meetings, individual interviews, and the literature reviews conducted by the research team. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information, the document remains open for any corrections in facts, figures and visuals.