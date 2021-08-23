Australia delivers more COVID-19 vaccines to support Pacific partners

Joint media release with:

Senator The Hon Zed Seselja, Minister for International Development and the Pacific

22 August 2021

Australian COVID-19 vaccine doses have arrived in Kiribati today on board an inaugural flight to Kiribati under the Pacific Flights Program.

We are sharing 13,000 Australian-manufactured doses with our partners the Kiribati Ministry of Health and Medical Services to supply vaccines.

I-Kiribati are one of the region’s most dispersed populations, with 120,000 people spread across 23 atolls.

To ensure these populations have access to COVID-19 vaccines, Australia is also funding a flight to transport doses to Kiritimati Island, one of the locations furthest from the capital of Tarawa. This flight will travel more than 3,000 kilometres across the Pacific Ocean.

Today’s flight will also deliver 56,000 doses for the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) on behalf of Japan. Australia works with COVAX AMC and partners in the region to facilitate vaccine access for developing countries. A total of 104,000 COVAX AMC vaccine doses have now been delivered to Kiribati.

Australia has already delivered essential medical equipment and supplies to Kiribati under our Essential Services and Humanitarian Corridor program. This program has been delivering vital assistance to our region since the beginning of the pandemic.

Australia is committed to sharing up to 15 million doses with the Pacific and Timor-Leste by mid-2022, with more than 1.6 million shared to date.

