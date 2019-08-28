28 Aug 2019

Worsening drought, hunger put over 2.5m at risk of starvation

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original

In Summary

More than 2.5m Kenyans in at least 11 counties facing starvation as drought and hunger situation gets worse, says drought management authority.

By COLLINS OMULO

More than 2.5 million Kenyans are facing starvation as drought and food security situation in the country continues to deteriorate, says National Drought Management Authority (NDMA).

The agency, in its latest report, has said that the number of people currently facing acute food shortage stands at 2.6 million people, an increase from the estimated 1.6 million people as at May 2019 during the mid-season assessment.

Those in need of relief assistance has more than doubled from 1.1 million in February 2019, the report shows, with a warning that the figures could rise to above three million people by October.

Populations in the arid and semi-arid land (ASAL) areas are either facing a food crisis or an emergency situation, the report said.

