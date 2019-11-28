World Vision Kenya: Situation Report | October 1 - October 31, 2019

Key Messages

• Nutrition concerns: According to the LRA 2019, the nutrition situation has worsened due to food insecurity compounded by high morbidity, limited access to health and nutrition services. An estimate of 623,814 children are in need of treatment for acute malnutrition and 69,325 pregnant and lactating women require treatment for malnutrition.

• Heavy rainfall in many regions of Kenya since the start of the short rains season in early October has led to riverine and flash floods, rock falls, mudslides and landslides. More than 101,000 people have been affected, mainly in the northeastern, central, and coastal regions, according to the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS). The KRCS has confirmed that at least 14,000 people have been displaced who were living in low-lying areas where rivers have burst their banks.

• Effects of current floods: Destruction and damage of key infrastructure -including roads, bridges, schools and health facilities– has been reported in multiple locations. At least 983 acres of farmland have reportedly been destroyed and 21,710 livestock washed away, according to the KRCS, severely impacting livelihoods, including in areas already facing challenges due to drought. At least 52 schools are inaccessible in Mandera and Wajir counties and some 14 health facilities cannot be reached in Mandera, Wajir and Marsabit.