World Vision Kenya: Situation Report | November 1 - November 30, 2019

Nutrition concerns: According to the Long Rains Assessment (LRA) 2019, the nutrition situation has worsened due to food insecurity compounded by high morbidity, limited access to health and nutrition services. An estimated 623,814 children are in need of treatment for acute malnutrition and 69,325 pregnant and lactating women for malnutrition.

According to National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) monthly drought update November 2019, the onset of the October-November-December (OND) rains 2019 occurred around mid-October and currently, nearly all the ASAL counties have received favourable rainfall. The early start to the current season and its performance so far suggests that most ASAL areas will probably experience near-normal rainfall. Consequently, it is anticipated that the 2019 October to December short rains are likely to impact positively on both livestock and crop production.

Effects of current floods: Heavy rainfall continues to be experienced in most parts of the country affecting approximately 160,000 people (OCHA), with 18,000 people displaced, more that 100 persons reported to have died, over 11,000 livestock washed away and several acres of farmland destroyed. With existing funding and collaboration with stakeholders and partners including KRCS, OFDA and County Governments, WVK has been responding to the needs of the affected population through provision of Non essential relief items, WASH activities, Psycho-social support and health and nutrition activities.