World Vision Kenya: Situation Report | December 1 - December 31, 2019

Key messages

The humanitarian situation is still unstable due to floods experienced in most parts of the Country, locust invasion, cholera outbreak in Wajir county and related incidences reported in northern parts of the country covering Wajir, Mandera, Garissa, Lamu, and Tana River Counties.

In Wajir, locust invasion has caused significant damage to grazing land sweeping away pasture and shrubs for livestock feeds; there has been heightened fears of destruction of farms crops. Projects sites such as Sabuli, Abakore, Dilmanyale and Dulgub are some of the villages that are currently affected. The government is responding by aerial chemical spraying to all affected areas. So far, the following villages in Wajir south were covered; Dulgib, Karu, Uur (Injir), Allaus and Lagdima. The County government of Wajir have an active locust surveillance team that coordinates and monitors the response.

Cholera outbreak: In Wajir County, 12 patients were quarantined at the Cholera Treatment Center with 2 admissions during this reporting period. Essential medical supplies and equipment have been dispatched to the area while at the same time increasing the number of health caregivers.