World Vision Kenya: East Africa Hunger Crisis Situation Report | May 01 - May 31 2018

Key Messages

• Disaster after disaster:

After months of a devastating drought, many of the same areas have now been inundated with flooding. An estimated 800,000 people have been affected by the flooding countrywide. Even after the floodwater disappears, families who lost livestock and crops during the drought will struggle to rebound as they have no seeds, livestock nor means to earn an income.

• Homes damaged or destroyed:

An estimated 300,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to flooding in Kenya and have sought shelter on higher ground. Many remain in makeshift tents and require urgent humanitarian assistance.

• Malnutrition concerns:

The combination of displacement from flooding, destroyed crops and waterborne disease outbreaks, is likely to affect children’s health and could lead to higher malnutrition rates.

• Children’s education interrupted:

More than 332,000 school children have missed classes and exams as 739 schools were forced to close during the flooding. Many classrooms have been damaged or destroyed during the flooding, which will affect children’s learning once classes resume.

• Lack of clean water:

Tens of thousands of people are without access to clean water after water systems were destroyed, leaving people more susceptible to waterborne diseases. Already, reports of cholera outbreaks have been reported in 8 counties in Kenya.

• Children emotionally affected:

Many of the 127,000 Kenyan children displaced by flooding may be in need of psychosocial support. Some have witnessed the death of loved ones or have seen their homes destroyed by flooding.

• Children at risk:

Natural disasters expose children to violence. When displaced, children are more likely to experience neglect, abuse, exploitation or sexual violence, which can lead to early marriage or pregnancy.