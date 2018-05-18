World Vision Kenya: East Africa Hunger Crisis Situation Report | Apr 01 - Apr 30 2018

Key messages

People in need: A total of 2.55 million people require immediate food assistance from March to August 2018. Of this, 2.35 million people are in crisis and emergency drought classification, with 200,000 others in stress classification.

While parts of the country were still experiencing the impacts of drought, the torrential rains that commenced in March 2018 have further resulted in erosion of livelihoods thus affecting 29 Counties.

Flooding: Floods have displaced at least 271,000 (50,680 households) people across Kenya, many of those impacted live in counties previously affected by drought. The death toll has risen to 118 people. The highest displaced populations are reported in Tana River, Turkana, Mandera and Kilifi counties. In Nandi county, 243 households were displaced following a mudslide.

There is extensive damage to community water systems and contamination of the shallow wells and collapse of latrines. At least 280 schools in Tana River, Garissa, Wajir,

Baringo, Samburu and Kisumu have sustained damages, including flooding or collapse of latrines and destruction of education materials. A total of 33 health facilities are inaccessible and there is a concern on the spread of diseases in Garissa, Isiolo, Meru, Turkana, Baringo,

Mombasa, Lamu, Kilifi and West Pokot • Extensive damages and losses have been reported to agricultural fields and livestock.