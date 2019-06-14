World Vision Kenya: East Africa Children’s Crisis Situation Report | April 01 - April 30, 2019

Key messages

People in need of humanitarian assistance may reach 2.5m by July 2019 if the situation continues. Over 1.1m affected people are in – Mandera, Turkana, Garissa, Baringo, Kilifi, Kitui,

Tana River, West Pokot, Marsabit, Makueni, Kajiado, Kwale, Isiolo, Samburu and Wajir. Rainfall Season is over in the ASAL regions. By July many of the counties above will be ranging between alarm and worsening and Emergency. >50% of ASAL counties will be in Alarm by September 2019.

Due to persistent rainfall deficits, pastoral areas continue to experience high levels of atypical livestock migration in response to below-average forage and water availability.

Incidence of livestock disease and resource-based conflict are consequently on the rise, while livestock body conditions and milk production remain below average. In marginal agricultural areas, replanted crops in the southeast are moisture stressed and withering, diminishing prospects for partial recovery of short-cycle and main crop production. Crop production will be significantly below average for the second consecutive season. Below-average food and income sources are expected to drive Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes in most areas through September. (FEWSNET)