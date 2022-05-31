World Vision Kenya Annual Report 2021

FORWARD

The financial year 2021 (FY21) was an activity filled year for the Board, being the second year of living and mitigating COVID-19 pandemic aftershocks. The Board continued to offer governance and strategic oversight to World Vision Kenya, so as to enhance the optimal operation and performance of the organisation, amidst the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Despite the challenges brought about by COVID-19, the pandemic provided an opportunity for World Vision Kenya to come up with innovative ways of working and put in place structures for business continuity in times of emergencies, disasters and other crises. These efforts will go a long way in making the organisation resilient to future pandemics or disruptions of similar nature. We are therefore, emerging from the pandemic, much stronger than before!

As the World Vision Kenya Board, we are committed to listening to the voices of children and incorporating their views in all decisions that we make. Through our annual engagement and consultation with the children, we were glad to share the progress the organisation has made in addressing challenges affecting them. The past two years have been especially difficult for children as they were the worst hit by the aftershocks of COVID-19, which made many of them vulnerable to abuse and deprived of basic needs, due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

We are committed to enabling them recover effectively from the pandemic and prosper. Now more than ever, I believe that World Vision Kenya has positioned itself strategically - through a revamped organisation, competent staff and new strategy - to attain our vision of enabling children to enjoy life in all its fullness. On behalf of the entire Board, I thank all our donors and partners for the unwavering support you have given to World Vision Kenya this year. May God bless you abundantly.