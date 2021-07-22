World Vision Kenya Annual Report 2020

Foreword

It is with humility and thanksgiving that we reflect on the year that was (Financial Year 2020), which was a busy time for the Board. It was the year when the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed the world and consequently affected World Vision Kenya’s Area Programmes and donor funding. There were also several board transitions, capacity building opportunities and reflections as we approached the end of the FY 2016-2020 strategic phase.

The realignment of the World Vision Kenya strategic imperatives was entrenched in the new strategy (FY2021-2025) to ensure that the organisation’s operations are evidence of its Christian identity and calling. Indeed, the strategy will enable the organisation to deepen its impact on vulnerable children and their communities by expanding its reach into the fragile contexts.

The Board is grateful to God for the grace that carried the organisation through this phase. During the period, the Board effectively managed several senior leadership transitions and ensured that the organisation continued to function seamlessly. The Board succession planning saw us bid farewell to the former Board Chair, Madam Roseanne Mugo-Ogonji who voluntarily retired in December 2020.

As the Board, we appreciate the service of the National Director and the Senior Leadership Team, who successfully championed the change management process. The Board leveraged on technology and held various development sessions on policies and board effectiveness virtually, thereby deepening their knowledge of the organisation and its various sectors.

We are all called at a time like this, to make meaningful impact on the lives of vulnerable children and their communities in partnership.

Little is more. We are therefore calling on all Kenyans of good will, individuals, corporates and foundations to rally around this noble cause.

Support World Vision’s local resource development initiative to enhance Sponsorship, Education, Health, Water, Sanitation and Emergency Relief for the vulnerable communities that World Vision serves. We are grateful for the valuable contributions of our donors, sponsors, partners and the commitment of our staff in improving the well-being of children in the areas where World Vision serves.

Paul Lilan

Board Chair Elect, World Vision Kenya