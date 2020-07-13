World Vision Kenya Annual Report 2019

The Financial Year 2019 was a busy time for the board, with several transitions, capacity building opportunities and reflection as we approach the end of the FY16-20 strategic phase.

The Regionalization of the Internal Audit function within the World Vision Partnership expanded the skills and expertise open to the board, while seeking assurance on the efficiency and effectiveness of internal controls such as information technology audits and investigations.

During the period, the Board managed several senior leadership transitions, to ensure the ministry functions continued seamlessly. We are grateful to God for the grace that carried us through this phase.

We were delighted to welcome Ms. Lilian Dodzo, as the incoming National Director. Lilian brings with her over 15 years of experience in international development planning and management and we are confident that she will continue and strengthen our promise to enable children and their families and communities to build a better future for themselves.

During the year, the board approved the Risk Appetite Statement of the organisation with key risk indicators for monitoring performance.

In addition, the Board leveraged on technology and commissioned a new software for risk management and a board portal to enhance the effectiveness of risk management and board processes.

As the board,we are cognizant of the fact that we are now in the last year of the FY 16 -20 strategic phase. We look forward to the outcome of the impact evaluation findings as we take stock of all the contributions made to improve the well-being of children and their communities in Kenya for the past five years.

We also look forward to launching the FY 21-25 strategy later in the year, which will see World Vision seeking to deepen its impact to vulnerable children and their communities by expanding our reach into the fragile contexts.

If we are to make a meaningful impact on the lives of vulnerable children and their communities, we will all have to join hands. Nothing is too small. World Vision is calling on all Kenyans of good will, individuals, corporates and foundations to rally around this noble cause.

Support World Vision’s local resource development initiative to enhance Sponsorship, Education,

Water and Sanitation, Health and Emergency Relief for the vulnerable communities we serve.

We are grateful for the valuable contributions of our donors, sponsors, partners and the commitment of our staff to improve the well-being of children in the areas where World Vision serves.