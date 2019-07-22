22 Jul 2019

World Vision Kenya Annual Report 2018

Report
from World Vision
Published on 22 Jul 2019
39 pages

FOREWORD

On behalf of the Board of Directors, allow me to express my deep gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the achievements and mission of World Vision in Kenya.

For more than 40 years, World Vision Kenya has worked closely with the Government of Kenya, donors, partners and local communities to help address poverty and injustice among Kenya’s most vulnerable communities. It has been a priviledge to visit communities wwe work alongside, and witness lives and communities transformed. As stewards of our investment and gifts, the Board unreservedly endorses the financial statements contained in this Annual Report.

As part of our commitment to continually learn and improve, the Board established a comprehensive succession, retention and transition policy to ensure business continuity and transfer of institutional knowledge within the Board. Through this initiative we have seen smooth onboarding of new members, transfer of institutional knowledge and enhanced confidence to make contributions immediately after joining the governing body.

In Financial Year (FY) 2019, we seek to play a greater role in mobilising Kenyans to support the well being of vulnerable children in Kenya. We invite you to join us in this noble task - to deepen our commitment to the most vulnerable children in our midst and ensure they grow in a safe environment, and develop to their full potential.

Sincerely,
Roseanne Mugo-Ogonji
Board Chair, World Vision Kenya

