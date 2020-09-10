WFP Kenya Infobrief No. 45, September 2020

Highlights

With the support of USAID, Finland and SIDA, WFP is supplementing the Government’s COVID-19 response.

WFP has provided cash transfers to 50,000 households affected by the loss of income due to the pandemic in Nairobi’s informal settlements. WFP is on track to reach an additional 20,500 households within the month of September 2020.

Nutrition support to 2,500 women and children in Nairobi’s urban informal settlements commenced following completion of training for health and nutrition workers.

Expansion of the COVID-19 urban response into Mombasa Country is underway following engagement with county representatives and development of a draft roll out plan.