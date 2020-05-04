WFP Kenya COVID-19 Supply Chain and Markets Update (30 April 2020)

The World Bank has revised Kenya’s 2020 economic growth forecast to 1.5 percent this year: The 1.5 percent forecast is a dip from the 6 percent growth the World Bank had predicted in January 2020. In its 21st edition of the Kenya Economic Update – released on 29th April - the World Bank warned of possible contraction of the economy in the case of a prolonged COVID-19 crisis, arguing that the uncertainty around growth and other economic projections is unusually high at this time as a result of the undetermined future path of the virus, as well as policy, household and firm behavioural responses in Kenya and globally. The report states that the COVID-19 shock is expected to further reduce growth, with large impacts on services (transport, retail trade, tourism, events, leisure, etc.), industry (manufacturing and construction) and agriculture. The report also states that a more severe global recession would affect Kenya’s export demand, tourism earnings and remittances, while weatherrelated shocks – such as the current floods – and a widening fiscal deficit could also present more downward risks. Source: http://documents.worldbank.org/curated/en/683141588084127834/Kenya-Econo...

The World Bank announcement came a day after the Kenya National Treasury further cut Kenya’s economic growth forecast to 2.5 percent in 2020 from the 5.4 percent recorded last year. The 5.4 percent growth rate was a drop from the 2018 economic growth of 6.3 percent attributed to a slowdown in the manufacturing, agricultural and construction sectors.

Kenya currency exchange rate: As at Wednesday 29th April, Kenya’s currency was KES 4.85 weaker to the US Dollar compared to 13th March, when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country. The rate was stable compared to the previous week, when the Kenyan Shilling closed at 107.1412 against the Dollar, see figure 1. Kenya is a net commodity importer, so a weaker shilling makes commodity imports expensive.