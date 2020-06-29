WFP Kenya COVID-19 Supply Chain and Markets Update (26 June 2020)

Kenya currency exchange rate: As of Thursday 25th June, Kenya’s currency was KES 3.98 weaker to the US Dollar compared to 13th March when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country. The rate remained stable as compared to the previous week, when the Kenyan Shilling closed at 106.32 against the Dollar. Kenya is a net commodity importer, so a weaker shilling makes commodity imports expensive.

Farmgate and Wholesale Price Trends

WFP continues to actively contribute to the food security and price monitoring efforts of the Kenyan Government through the Food Security War Room under Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives leadership, which aims to alleviate risks associated with rising food insecurity, as the country grapples with controlling the spread of COVID-19. WFP is also supporting county food security situation rooms to monitor and report on the food security situation on a weekly basis.

Farmgate and Wholesale Prices

The Farm to Market Alliance (FtMA), through the Cereal Growers Association, continues to monitor farmgate and wholesale maize, potato, rice and green gram prices across 18 counties.

Weekly price trends in counties monitored by FtMA: Farmgate and wholesale prices of rice and green grams remained at the same level compared to last week throughout all the counties monitored. Maize and potatoes recorded price changes (see Table 1)

Maize: Farmgate prices remained stable in all counties monitored. Busia recorded a 7 percent drop in wholesale prices due to availability of green maize, which reduced demand for dry maize. Wholesale prices in Kakamega, Siaya and Laikipia remained stable compared to last week. Prices did not change in all other counties monitored.

Potatoes: Compared to last week, farmgate prices did not change in Elgeyo Marakwet,

Meru, Nakuru and Nyandarua. Wholesale prices sharply increased in Meru attributed to the strict implementation by the county government of the potato regulation that was introduced in 2019 but not fully enforced at that time.

Supplies from the farms were low compared to last week, leading to accompanied high demand.

Rice: No change is observed in the monitored counties: Busia and Kisumu.

Green grams: No change is observed in the monitored counties: Busia, Kitui, Meru, Makueni and Tharaka Nithi.