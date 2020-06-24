WFP Kenya COVID-19 Supply Chain and Markets Update (19 June 2020)

Economic Conditions

Petrol prices increased whilst diesel and kerosene prices dropped compared to last month: According to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the price of super petrol increased by KES 5.77, while prices of diesel and kerosene dropped by KES 3.80 and KES 17.31 per litre, respectively. Super petrol is now retailing at KES 89.10 in Nairobi. The changes are effective from 15th June to 14th July 2020. The computation of pump prices considered the changes effected by the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act of 2020.

Kenya currency exchange rate: As of Thursday 18th June, Kenya’s currency was KES 3.90 weaker to the US Dollar compared to 13th March when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country. The rate remained stable as compared to the previous week, when the Kenyan Shilling closed at 106.60 against the Dollar. Kenya is a net commodity importer, so a weaker shilling makes commodity imports expensive.

Farmgate and Wholesale Price Trends

WFP continues to actively contribute to the food security and price monitoring efforts of the Kenyan Government through the Food Security ‘War Room’ under Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives leadership, which aims to alleviate risks associated with rising food insecurity, as the country grapples with controlling the spread of COVID-19. WFP is also supporting the county food security situation rooms to monitor and report on the food security situation on a weekly basis.