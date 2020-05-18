WFP Kenya COVID-19 Supply Chain and Markets Update (15 May 2020)

Economic Conditions

Fuel prices have dropped, with petrol recording the biggest price fall in 13 years. In its latest monthly review – which started mid-night May 14th and will last till 14th June 2020 – the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority cut diesel prices by KES 19.9 per litre. Petrol reduced by KES 9.54. However, kerosene – used by most low-income households for cooking and lighting – increased by KES 2.49 per litre as compared to the previous review period. The drop in diesel and petrol prices is expected to translate into lower costs of living. The cost of electricity is also expected to go down given that diesel is a determining factor in the price of electricity in Kenya.

Kenya currency exchange rate: As of Thursday 14th May, Kenya’s currency was KES 4.17 weaker to the US Dollar compared to 13th March when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country. The rate remained stable as compared to last week, when the Kenyan Shilling closed at 106.08 against the Dollar. Kenya is a net commodity importer, so a weaker shilling makes commodity imports expensive.