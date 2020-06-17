WFP Kenya COVID-19 Supply Chain and Markets Update (12 June 2020)

Economic Conditions

Kenya currency exchange rate: As of Thursday 11th June, Kenya’s currency was KES 4.17 weaker to the US Dollar compared to 13th March when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country. The rate remained stable as compared to the previous week, when the Kenyan Shilling closed at 106.09 against the Dollar. Kenya is a net commodity importer, so a weaker shilling makes commodity imports expensive.

Farmgate and Wholesale Price Trends

WFP continues to actively contribute to the food security and price monitoring efforts of the Kenyan Government through the ‘Food Security War Room’ under Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives leadership, which aims to alleviate risks associated with rising food insecurity, as the country grapples with controlling the spread of COVID-19.

WFP is also supporting the Council of Governors to establish county food security situation rooms to monitor and report on the food security situation on a weekly basis.

The Farm to Market Alliance (FtMA), through the Cereal Growers Association, continues to monitor farmgate and wholesale maize, potato, rice and green gram prices in 18 counties.1 Weekly price trends in counties monitored by FtMA:

Farmgate and wholesale prices of maize, potato, rice and green grams have been relatively stable or have decreased within the week throughout most of the counties monitored. Table 1 shows counties where price changes were recorded compared to last week