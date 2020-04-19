WFP Kenya COVID-19 Situation Report #1, 18 April 2020

In Numbers

• 14.3 million people affected

• 225 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya*

• 11 counties affected

• 5 million people in need of food security and livelihood support

*As of 15 April 2020

Highlights

• WFP is adapting its delivery mechanisms to maintain existing lifesaving assistance to the most food and nutritionally vulnerable groups in society in the new COVID-19 context. The Government of Kenya has requested support from WFP to provide food assistance to people living in informal settlements.

• WFP is providing technical assistance to the Government Interagency Committee on COVID-19 Relief Assistance; as well as to response efforts of the Ministry of Health; the Ministry of Education; the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection and the Council of Governors.

Situation Update

• The Government has adopted and is enforcing enhanced COVID-19 prevention measures.

• The President announced a 21-day containment plan. This includes the cessation of movement by road, rail and air in and out of the Nairobi metropolitan area, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties and has extended the ban on all international flights for another 30 days with effect from 6 April 2020.

• COVID-19 hot spot counties in Kenya are Busia,

Garissa, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kisumu, Machakos,

Migori, Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Siaya, Uasin Gishu and Wajir.

• The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to weaken the economy and increase food insecurity, resulting in increased humanitarian needs.

• An estimated 1.3 million Kenyans are already severely food insecure (IPC 3 or 4) and in need of immediate humanitarian assistance according to the 2019 Short Rains Food Security conducted in February 2020 in 23 arid and semi-arid counties.

• The long rains (March to May) season is forecast to be normal to above normal. However, the negative impacts on food and nutrition security of the ongoing locust invasion and the current COVID-19 pandemic are expected to increase household food insecurity, resulting in 5 million people needing food and livelihood support.

• The United Nations and partners launched an Emergency Appeal on 9 April to respond to the immediate needs of 10.1 million people, including refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya. WFP has requested USD 64 million to meet additional COVID19 needs for nutrition, food security and livelihoods, and social protection sectors.