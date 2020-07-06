WFP Kenya Country Office: Markets Watch | COVID-19 Supply Chain and Markets Update (3 July 2020)

Economic Conditions

Month-on-month inflation: A sustained fall in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages has eased the cost of living to a nine-month low, although households’ purchasing power continues to reduce due to loss of income. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the inflation rate fell to 4.59 percent in June. This represents a drop from a revised May rate of 5.33 percent and is the lowest figure since September 2019, when it was recorded at 3.83 percent. KNBS reported that the food and non-alcoholic beverages index dropped by 1.27 percent over the month, as observed price decreases outweighed increases. For instance, the national average prices of tomatoes, Irish potatoes, cabbages, oranges and wheat flour decreased by 12.16, 5.05, 4.84 and 4 percent, respectively, in June relative to May.

However, prices of onions and kale increased by 3.51 percent and 4.67 percent compared to last month and by 23.17 percent and 22.54 percent compared to last year.