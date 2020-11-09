WFP Kenya Country Office: Markets Watch | COVID-19 Supply Chain and Markets Update (28 October 2020)

Kenya currency exchange rate: The Kenya shilling continued to record historic lows against the US Dollar pointing to a rise in the cost of importing goods into the country in the short term. As of 23 October 2020, the Central Bank of Kenya mean indicative exchange rate is at 108.7735 to the Dollar.

This exchange rate was KES 6.35 weaker (6.0 percent) compared to 13 March 2020 when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country.