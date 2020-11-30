WFP Kenya Country Office: Markets Watch | COVID-19 Supply Chain and Markets Update (22 November 2020)

Economic Conditions

Kenya currency exchange rate: The Kenya shilling continued to record historic lows against the US Dollar pointing to a rise in the cost of importing goods into the country in the short term. As of 20 November 2020, the Central Bank of Kenya mean indicative exchange rate is at 109.392 to the Dollar.

This exchange rate was KES 6.97 weaker (6.8 percent) compared to 13 March 2020 when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country

Farmgate and Wholesale Price Trends

WFP continues to actively contribute to the food security and price monitoring efforts of the Kenyan Government through the leadership of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives, which aims to alleviate risks associated with rising food insecurity, as the country grapples with controlling the spread of COVID-19. WFP continues to engage with the Council of Governors, Agriculture and Trade Committee in food security and market updates.