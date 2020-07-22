WFP Kenya Country Office: Markets Watch | COVID-19 Supply Chain and Markets Update (20 July 2020)

COVID-19 Related Matters

The Ministry of Health and WHO are concerned with the surge in COVID-19 positive cases after the Government relaxed some of the containment measures that were previously in place.

The trend shows increasing cases in Nairobi Metropolitan Area, which are affecting staff at government ministries and healthcare workers. There are also reports of challenges with capacity in government and private hospitals, with some hospitals reporting full capacity for both normal and ICU beds.

The night curfew from 2100 hrs to 0400 hrs countrywide remains in force until 6th Aug 2020.