WFP Kenya Country Office: Markets Watch | COVID-19 Supply Chain and Markets Update (2 September 2020)

Economic Conditions

Kenya currency exchange rate: The Kenya shilling continued to record historic lows against the US Dollar pointing to a rise in the cost of importing goods into the country in the short term. As of Friday 21 August, the Central Bank of Kenya mean indicative exchange rate was at 108.22 to the Dollar.

This exchange rate was KES 5.80 weaker (5.66 percent) compared to 13 March when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country.

Farmgate and Wholesale Price Trends

WFP continues to actively contribute to the food security and price monitoring efforts of the Kenyan Government through the Food Security War Room under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives leadership, which aims to alleviate risks associated with rising food insecurity, as the country grapples with controlling the spread of COVID-19. WFP is also supporting county food security situation rooms to monitor and report on the food security situation on a weekly basis.

Farmgate and Wholesale Prices

The Farm to Market Alliance (FtMA), through the Cereal Growers Association, continues to monitor farmgate and wholesale maize, potato, rice and green gram prices across 18 counties.

Weekly Price Trends – Changes from Week Ending 28 August

Overall, cereal prices remained stable or dropped compared to the week ending 21 August, except for farmgate maize prices in Narok County. Green gram prices were stable, while potato prices displayed mixed price trends with Meru county recording the highest farmgate and wholesale prices. Table 1 shows counties where maize, potato and green gram price changes were recorded compared to the week ending 21 August.